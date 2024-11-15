Bafana’s Broos – ‘We don’t need luck!’

'This is what they call the cherry on top,' said the Bafana head coach.

Aubrey Modiba and Bathusi Aubaas celebrate after Bafana score against Uganda on Friday in 2025 AFCON qualifying. Picture: Backpagepix

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos said his side showed why they don’t need fortune to be on their side, after they beat Uganda 2-0 at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday to move to the top of 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying Group K.

South Sudan’s 3-2 win over Congo-Brazzaville on Thursday meant both Uganda and Bafana had already qualified for the AFCON finals before kick off in Kampala.

‘We deserve to be at the AFCON’

“Some said after the Congo result that South Africa were lucky,” Broos told reporters after the match.

“We showed today that we don’t need luck, we can win this game (against Uganda). We will have 14 points if we win on Tuesday, we deserve to be at the AFCON.”

Bafana will play their final Group K match on Tuesday at home to South Sudan at the Cape Town Stadium.

“14 points from 18 is a lot (of points),” he added.

“And there were other games we could have won, especially at home to Uganda (that match in September ended 2-2 at Orlando Stadium).

“It was very important for us to win here today … to be first in the group. We could never be content just to have qualified.”

Broos happy with Bafana clean sheet

Second half goals from substttues Thapelo Morena and Patrick Maswanganyi grabbed the victory for Bafana against a listless Uganda.

Broos was also happy with the clean sheet, only the second Bafana have managed in five Group K qualifying gmatches up to now.

“When you have a clean sheet you have at least one point,” said the Bafana head coach.

“We try to win every game we play, we never play not to lose. We qualified but we cannot be happy with second in the group. That is why we tried to win against Uganda and we succeeded. This is what they call the cherry on top. We fought for it today, it was not easy. And we will fight again on Tuesday to have three more points.”