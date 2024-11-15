Bafana target top spot in Group K after AFCON qualification

'I think we have pride and want to win the game, so we can end first of the group,' said Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

Hugo Broos says Bafana Bafana will still go all-out to beat Uganda on Friday, even though both sides have already qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

South Sudan’s 3-2 win over Congo-Brazzaville on Thursday means that qualification has already been secured, with two games left to play in Bafana’s Group K campaign.

Pressure off for Bafana

Bafana and Uganda will therefore play with far less pressure on their shoulders at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

For Bafana, however, only a win will put them in a position to win Group K, which they can then seal with another victory at home to South Sudan on Tuesday in Cape Town.

“Maybe it (qualification) changes one thing,” said Broos at Thursday’s pre-match press conference in the Ugandan captial.

“There is less stress than if we still had to win tomorrow. On the other hand I think we have pride and want to win the game, so we can end first of the group. So from that side it doesn’t change much for us.

“I hope it is a good game, I think it is a full house, so I hope there is a good atmosphere in the stadium. That can only be motivation for the players, and I hope the best team wins tomorrow”

Broos praised his Belgian compatriot Paul Put, who has taken the Cranes to the Nations Cup finals for the first time since 2019.

“Paul has always been a very nice colleague,” said the Bafana coach.

“He had his difficult periods in Belgium, but after that he came to Africa and he has already had som very good results. You are always a bit more happy when you work in a foreign continent and there is a compatriot who also does well. I congratulate him. It is not easy to qualify Uganda but he did it.”

It is a bit of a surprise, indeed, that Uganda are leading Bafana by two points in Group K. The Cranes picked up a surprise 2-2 draw against Bafana at Orlando Stadium in September.

Since then, they have beaten Congo-Brazzaville at home and South Sudan home and away.

“We were maybe favourites to be first (in the group). But in African football anything can happen. We saw this with Congo (in their loss to South Sudan),” added Broos.

‘A tough game’

“So it will be a tough game (on Friday). From our side we expect that and have to achieve our level best to beat Uganda.”

