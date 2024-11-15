Maswanganyi magic helps Bafana surge to top of AFCON group

The Pirates man scores a brililant late goal to seal the three points.

Bafana Bafana’s Oswin Appollis and Uganda’s Kenneth Semakula tussle for the ball during their 2025 AFCON qualifiers in Kampala on Friday. Bafana won 2-0 to move to the top of Group K. Picture: Backpagepix

Super-subs Thapelo Morena and Patrick ‘Tito’ Maswanganyi sent Bafana Bafana to the top of Group K on Friday, as Hugo Broos’ side picked up a hard-fought 2-0 win over Uganda in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

ALSO READ: Chiefs coach Nabi to miss friendly tournament

After a tepid first half from both teams, Bafana upped the intensity, and silenced a passionate home crowd at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

Morena struck just three minutes into the second half, and a brilliant goal from Maswanganyi wrapped up the three points.

Bafana, Uganda already qualified

Both sides had already qualified for the AFCON finals before kick off, but top spot in Group K was still up for grabs. Bafana are now guaranteed to finish as group winners if they can beat South Sudan at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

Broos chose to fill the Themba Zwane-sized hole in his team by picking Luke Le Roux in a central midfield three alongside Bathusi Aubaas and Teboho Mokoena.

The decision had mixed results, with Le Roux strengthening Bafana defensively, but less successful in advancing the play forward.

An early pass from Oswin Appollis just evaded Evidence Makgopa, selected up front ahead of Iqraam Rayners.

In the 27th minute, Appollis found Aubrey Modiba hurtling into the box, but his cross was too close to Golden Arrows goalkeeper Ismail Watenga.

A minute later, Appollis’ corner was headed over the bar by Aubaas.

Broos brought on Morena to replace Elias Mokwana at the start of the second half. Mokwana had an ineffective game, another sign that a lack of playing time at Esperance is affecting his consistency.

And the move bore fruit inside four minutes. Taddeo Lwanga dithered on the ball in front of his own penalty area under pressure from Aubaas, and Morena pounced, cooly beating Watenga to put Bafana 1-0 up.

Bafana almost gifted an equaliser immediately, a dreadful back-header by Rushwin Dortley falling for Jude Ssemugabi. But he could not hit the target, with Ronwen Williams quickly closing down the angle.

ALSO READ: Chiefs fined another R150 000

Tito scores a blinder

Rayners and Maswanganyi came off the bench to seek out a second goal. Rayners nearly doubled Bafana’s lead ten minutes from time, intercepting a poor clearance from Watenga, but blasting a half volley wide.

Instead, the Sundowns striker turned provider in the 89th minute, swinging in a fine cross that Maswanganyi brilliantly took down in one touch, swivelling to fire into the bottom corner of the net.