Bafana v Congo-Brazaville – Player ratings

Teboho Mokoena was the Man-of-the-Match

Teboho Mokoena was the star of the show for Bafana against Congo-Brazzaville. Picture: Bakcpagepix

Ronwen Williams – 7/10

Bafana were far better for having their captain back. Williams showed why he is the best goalkeeper in the country with some fantastic saves in the second half.

Khuliso Mudau – 7

Mudau rewarded Broos’ faith in him with another solid performance at right back. He was also a constant menace going forward in combinatiomn with Elias Mokwana.

Rushwin Dortley – 7

Dortley has moved seamlessly into place as a key part of Bafana’s defence, and had a far less troublesome time than he did against Uganda and South Sudan last month.

Grant Kekana – 7

A good return to the Bafana starting line-up for Kekana, who added class and physical presence to South Africa’s defence.

Aubrey Modiba – 6

A solid display at left back from Modiba, without being involved too much in the game. He remains a threat going forward as well as a good defender.

Teboho Mokoena 9

Man of the Match. Mokoena showed exactly why he is almost undroppable, even if he is not playing at Sundowns. Did get an early yellow card but followed that up with a fine header to put Bafana in front. That goal was nothing, however, on his unbelievable strike from the edge of the box to put Bafana 2-0 up.

Bathusi Aubaas 8

Aubaas marked his return to the Bafana side with his first goal for his country, heading in a corner to put Bafana 3-0 up before half time.

Elias Mokwana 8

A return to form for Mokwana after disappointing performances against Uganda and South Sudan. The Esperance man was a threat throughout from the right wing and produced a brilliant flick to set up Lyle Foster for Bafana’s fourth goal.

Themba Zwane 8

Zwane controlled the game from his number 10 role with a superb array of skills and passing. All that was missing was a goal or an assist for ‘Mshishi’.

Oswin Appollis 8

Appollis followed his superb display against South Sudan in Juba with another excellent performance against Congo-Brazzaville. He fired in both corners from which Mokoena and Aubaas scored and passed to Mokoena for the Bafana midifelder’s second goal.

Lyle Foster 8

Foster led the line superbly for Bafana on Friday and his persistence paid off when he netted Bafana’s fourth goal. Unfortunate to pick up an injury late on that looks likely to rule him out of Tuesday’s return match.

Iqraam Rayners 7

Came on for the injured Foster in the 68th minute and found the back of the net ten minutes later. Couldn’t really ask for much more from a substitute striker.

Relebohile Mofokeng 6

Came on for Oswin Appollis in the 66th minute. Showed some good skills without any real end product.

Luke Le Roux 7

Came on for Bathusi Aubaas in the 67th minute and produced a fine cameo, with some slick passing.

Sinoxolo Kwayiba

Came on for Teboho Mokoena in the 81st minute. Not on long enough to be rated.

Thapelo Morena

Came on for Khuliso Mudau in the 82nd minute. Not on long enough to be rated.