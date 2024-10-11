Broos praises Bafana mentality in Congo Afcon trouncing

'I was a bit concerned after 20 minutes (or so) when the referee stopped the game,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos (left) was happy with his team’s response after the game in Gqeberha was delayed. Picture: Backpagepix

Hugo Broos praised his team’s mentality after Bafana Bafana sealed a resounding 5-0 win over Congo-Brazzaville in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group K qualifier at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday.

Bafana took a 2-0 lead through a brace from Teboho Mokoena, and then kept their cool after a break in play to add three more goals in a dominant performance.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘I can only be happy’

“I can only be happy after a performance like this,” Broos told SABC Sport.

“I was a bit concerned after 20 minutes (or so) when the referee stopped the game. We had good momentum and you never know what will happen after the break. But the boys kept the same mentality and we played a fantastic game.”

Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida halted play after a few fans invaded the pitch following Mokoena’s superbly taken second goal. But play resumed with beefed up security 20 minutes or so later.

Bafana added to their tally with goals from Bathusi Aubaas, Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners.

South Africa will seal their place at the 2025 Afcon finals if they can beat the same opponent in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

Broos – The 5-0 will be forgotten tomorrow

“Tuesday is another match,” warned Broos.

“The 5-0 will be forgotten tomorrow. We will try to achieve six points out of six and come back from Congo with qualification. It will be a different game on a different pitch but with a performance like today we can win and I hope we will achieve that.”