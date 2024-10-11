Mokoena magic inspires Bafana to easy Afcon victory

The 27 year-old Bafana midfielder's two goals sent the team on their way to a 5-0 win.

Teboho Mokoena celebrates after scoring for Bafana Bafana against Congo-Brazzaville on Friday in Gqeberha. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Teboho Mokoena scored a goal so good for Bafana Bafana in Gqeberha on Friday evening that it momentarily stopped their 5-0 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group K qualifying win over Congo-Brazzaville at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

It was the 28th minute when the Sundowns outcast gathered Oswin Appollis’ pass, spun on the edge of the box, and sent an unstoppable rocket into the top corner of the net to complete his brace and put Bafana 2-0 up.

Bafana pitch invasion

A couple of young supporters in a packed stadium were so excited that they leapt onto the pitch to celebrate with the team. Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida decided he had seen enough evidence that security was a problem and stopped the game.

It seemed like an overreaction from the match officials, but South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan and minister of Sports Art and Culture Gayton Mackenzie soon hurtled down from the VIP section to try and resolve the problem.

The game did kick off again about 20 minutes later, and Bafana duly added to their tally. Bathusi Aubaas headed in from an Oswin Appollis corner in the 36th minute. Mokoena’s first goal in the 13th minute had also come from an Appollis corner, with the away defence showing little desire to mark their Bafana counterparts.

Still, both headers were finished with aplomb, especially impressive from two men who have not played much this season under new Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Aubaas has played just 12 minutes in the Betway Premiership this season, and Mokoena 12 minutes less than that. Manqoba Mngqithi’s decision not to play the 27 year-old Mokoena since the last international break has been particularly controversial.

One more win required for Bafana

It will be even harder for Mngqithi to ignore Mokoena after this. Bafana, meanwhile, can seal qualification for the Afcon finals in Morocco if they can win in the return match against Congo-Brazzaville away from home on Tuesday.

Bafana grabbed a fourth goal last night as Elias Mokwana burst clear of the Congolese defence and flicked the ball to Lyle Foster who blasted into an empty net for his second goal of this Afcon qualifying campaign.

And substitute Iqraam Rayners made it five, coming on for the injured Foster, and passing into an empty net after being gifted possession by Congo-Brazzaville goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi.