16 Jan 2025

Bafana midfielder Le Roux poised for a big move in Sweden

Le Roux made 18 appearances for Varnamo last year, scoring a single goal in the process.

Luke Le Roux is close to joining top Swedish side Hammarby. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana midfielder Luke le Roux is reportedly poised to move to top Swedish side Hammarby.

Le Roux, who joined Swedish side IFK Varnamo midway through 2024 and helped them avoid relegation, is said to be on the verge of signing a deal with the Swedish professional league runners-up Hammarby.

Le Roux’s agent Matthew Moore has expressed confidence that the Bafana Bafana midfielder will feature for Hammarby next season.

“Luke had an outstanding season in a Varnamo team that struggled,” Moore told SuperSport.com.

“He has been a model professional while at the club and maintained full focus on the club remaining in Allsvenskan.

“We helped Varnamo secure Luke on favorable economic terms (from former club Volendam in the Netherlands) for the club because they would normally not be able to sign a player of Luke’s quality within their budget.

“The fact that Varnamo will make a good profit is great for them. The transfer would be a win for Varnamo and a win for Luke. Luke fully expects them to not stand in his way.”

Le Roux made 18 appearances for Varnamo last year, scoring a single goal in the process.

