Three things to look out for when Bafana face Uganda

Who will fill the ‘Mshishi’ void for Bafana? Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has often spoken about the difficulty...

Who will fill the ‘Mshishi’ void for Bafana?

Patrick Maswanganyi. Picture: Backpagepix

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has often spoken about the difficulty in replacing Themba ‘Mshishi’ Zwane. But Broos and Bafana badly need to find a solution, and not just in the months Zwane is out with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

ALSO READ: Broos confirms Zwane injury blow for Bafana

Zwane is 35, and even if he stays fit following his recovery, it would surely be better if he could be used more sparingly. Someone younger needs to provide an alternative. The main candidate at the moment seems to be Orlando Pirates’ Patrick Maswanganyi. Maswanganyi, however, has yet to translate his club form to international level. If selected, can he find his mojo against Uganda in Kampala?

PIrates’ Mbatha give Broos a Bafana X-factor from the bench

Hugo Broos has already expressed how happy he is that midifelder Thalente Mbatha is fit again. This is hardly surprising, given that Mbatha did more than most to make sure Bafana got four points from their two AFCON qualifiers in September.

Mbatha’s last-gasp equaliser against Uganda in Gqeberha and his late winner against South Sudan in Juba helped get Bafana off to a strong start in AFCON 2025 qualifying. The goals were especially remarkable, given that it meant he had already scored more at international level than he had in the Premier Soccer League.

The 24 year-old has now scored for Pirates in the Betway Premiership this season. He netted in the 2-0 win over TS Galaxy on October 29. Mamelodi Sundowns’ Teboho Mokoena and Bathusi Aubaas are likely to start the game in Kampala. But don’t bet against Mbatha coming off the bench again to make a difference.

Mvala could be the perfect man for a Kampala scrap

Mothobi Mvala. Picture: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Mothobi Mvala was a key member of the Bafana Bafana defence that conceded just three goals in seven matches at the Africa Cup of Nations finals earlier this year. Bafana’s defensive solidity was the base on which a bronze medal was based.

ALSO READ: Broos backs defensive duo to help Bafana in Kampala

Injury problems have meant the 30 year-old has yet to play in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying. Bafana have suffered for it, already letting in six goals in four games thus far in Group K.

Broos has said before that while Mvala may not be the most technically gifted defender in the Bafana side, he makes up for it in pure commitment. In a battle in Kampala, in front of a hostile home crowd, Mvala looks the man best-suited to partner Rushwin Dortley in the heart of the Bafana defence.