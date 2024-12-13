Timm says Pirates have no fear ahead of Stade d’Abidjan clash

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm says the Buccaneers are looking forward to their clash against Stade d’Abidjan with no fear.

The game is set to take place at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan on Saturday (kick-off is at 6pm SA time).

The Buccaneers and Ahly are level on four points, but the defending champions are at the top of Group C due to their better goal difference while Pirates are second.



CR Belouizdad are third with three points and Stade d’Abidjan are bottom of the group having lost both games they played so far.

Timm says Pirates are determined to keep the same momentum they showed against CR Belouizdad and Al-Ahly going into Saturday’s game.

“We are going there with the same confidence as we opened this group stage, and we have the quality to do so and are looking forward to it with no fear, as we have shown in the past two games,” Timm told the media recently.

“The approach has been to take one game at a time and that has been working for us. Our next challenge is in Ivory Coast and we are going there confident, knowing that we have the tools to compete with the best and I think we will show that against Stade,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pirates defender Thabiso Monyane has admitted that this season’s Champions League campaign has been challenging, but is delighted with what the Buccaneers have achieved so far.

Jose Riveiro’s side is unbeaten having won 2-1 against CR Belouizdad away in Algeria in their opening group match before playing to a 0-0 draw against Al-Ahly at home in Orlando last Saturday.



“It’s been a good start for us in CAF (Champions League). We’re looking forward to doing our best and as we take things one game at a time, and just take things as they come,” said Monyane.

“It’s not easy, playing teams from different countries, you get to feel different leagues, intensities, the atmospheres as well, it’s not easy, it’s when you need to adapt as footballers and as a team, work as a team, unite and do your best,” concluded the Pirates right back.