Banyana to face tough early hurdle in WAFCON 2026 qualifying

It's Botswana or DRC for Desiree Ellis' side.

Desiree Ellis is hoping to defender her AFCON title with Banyana in 2025 in Morocco. Picture: Mohammed Chanjo/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana will play either Botswana or DR Congo in the second round of qualifying for the 2026 Women’s Caf Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), after the draw was conducted yesterday.

Desiree Ellis’ reigning African champions were one of six teams given a bye for the first round of qualifying. They will face the winners of the tie between Botswana and DR Congo.

The second round of qualifying is scheduled to be played over two legs in October 2025. The 2026 tournament will be the second WAFCON held in Morocco in the space of two years.

Difficult Banyana draw

It represents a tough draw for Banyana, whoever they face. Both Botswana and DR Congo have already qualified for the 2024 WAFCON.

It was July 2022 when Ellis’ Banyana won the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time, and they were initially supposed to defend their title this year.

Scheduling issues, however, meant the Confederation of African Football moved the tournament to July of next year instead.

Banyana have already qualified for next year’s tournament. They will play in Group C alongside Ghana, Mali and Tanzania.

The 2026 WAFCON finals will take on added significance. The tournament will also decide which four African teams qualify for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Ellis’ Banyana did brilliantly at the last Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. They were the first South African side, male or female, to make it into the knockout rounds of a Fifa World Cup.

Banyana lost narrowly to Sweden, drew with Argentina and beat Italy in the group stages. They ultimately exited the competition in the last 16 when they were beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands.

Facing friendly fire

In the build up to next year’s WAFCON, meanwhile, Banyana have played some high profile friendly matches.

Ellis’ side lost 5-0 to Denmark in Aalborg in October, and were then narrowly beaten 2-1 by 2023 World Cup finalists England in Coventry four days later.

More recently, Banyana played two friendlies away from home against Jamaica, losing the first 3-0 and the second 3-2.

Banyana also made the final of the 2024 Cosafa Women’s Championship, ultimately losing to Zambia on penalties in the showpiece event.

The draw for the second round of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa Women’s Under-20 World Cup was also done yesterday.

Basetsana will face Eswatini home and away, with the ties to be played in September 2025.

The 2026 Fifa Women’s Under-20 World Cup will take place in Poland in August 2026, with four African teams ultimately qualifying for the tournament.