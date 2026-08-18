Boehly and Walter consider selling Chelsea stake to Clearlake Capital

Private equity company Clearlake currently owns 62 percent of Chelsea.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and director Mark Walter are considering selling their stakes in the Premier League side to the club’s majority owner Clearlake Capital, according to reports on Monday.

American billionaires Boehly and Walter were two of the investors who partnered with Clearlake to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich for £2.5 billion ($3.3 billion) in May 2022.

Private equity company Clearlake currently owns 62 percent of Chelsea, with Boehly and Walter holding the remaining shares with fellow investor Hansjorg Wyss.

Boehly, Walter and Wyss control 38 percent through Blueco Holdings.

Boehly has reportedly been dissatisfied with the direction of Chelsea, notably regarding recruitment, managers and a potential new stadium plan.

There have been reports that Boehly and Clearlake had attempted to buy each other out of Chelsea several times over the last two years.

Boehly and Walter reportedly believe Chelsea are worth £5 billion if they do sell their stake.

The pair are friends and business partners, having also invested together in baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers and women’s basketball franchise LA Sparks.

Chelsea finished a dismal 10th in the Premier League last season and hired Xabi Alonso as their new manager, with the 2026-27 season starting for the Blues with a trip to Fulham on August 24.