World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Barcelona reach deal with Man City to sign Rodri

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

17 August 2026

09:13 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Barca are also expected to complete a deal to sign Joao Cancelo in the coming days.

Barcelona reach deal with Man City to sign Rodri

Spain’s midfielder #16 Rodri and France’s forward #11 Michael Olise fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match in Arlington last month. Barcelona have reached a deal with Manchester City to sign Rodri, a source from the Catalan club told AFP on Sunday. Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Barcelona have reached a deal with Manchester City to sign Spanish World Cup winner Rodri, a source from the Catalan club told AFP Sunday.

The 30-year-old midfielder will move for a fee of around 75 million euros ($87 million) according to reports.

“In the coming days there will be a statement and (the transfer) will become official,” said the Barcelona source.

Rodri had been linked with Real Madrid after Spain won the World Cup in July but Barcelona pushed to sign the former Atletico Madrid star, who has played a key part in Manchester City’s success since he joined in 2019.

The midfielder, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2024, has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons but shone as Spain won their second World Cup.

Barca’s Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong is set to miss several months through injury, encouraging the club to move for Rodri.

The Spain captain was a vital figure for Pep Guardiola at City, leading them to the 2023 Champions League and four Premier League titles among 12 major trophies.

Barca’s Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong is set to miss several months through injury, encouraging the club to move for Rodri.

The Spanish champions had two bids rejected for Rodri but eventually reached a deal with City on Sunday, with the midfielder following Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Jesse Bisiwu to Camp Nou this summer.

Rodri, Spain’s captain, was a vital figure for Pep Guardiola at City, leading them to the 2023 Champions League and four Premier League titles among 12 major trophies.

RELATED ARTICLES

Barca are also expected to complete a deal to sign Joao Cancelo in the coming days after they loaned him last season from Al Hilal.

Read more on these topics

FC Barcelona (Barca) FIFA World Cup LaLiga Manchester City F.C. Premier League (EPL) Spain
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 WATCH: Zuma calls Ramaphosa a ‘crook’ on MK party campaign trail
News AfriForum seeks contempt ruling against Malema over land calls
News Cat Matlala to testify under subpoena at Madlanga Commission this week
News Winter fades: Gauteng set for scorching post‑freeze temperatures
News Two Congolese nationals arrested after identities fail to match SADC summit accreditation

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News