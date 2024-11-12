Broos backs defensive duo to help Bafana in Kampala

'We can do more with these guys in the group,' said the Bafana head coach.

Mothobi Mvala is back in the Bafana squad for their final two Group K AFCON qualifiers. Picture: Segun Ogunfeyitimi/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos believes the return of Siyabonga Ngezana and Mothobi Mvala will help South Africa’s cause, as they look to seal qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco.

ALSO READ: Pirates join race for Polokwane City star

South Africa will play their final two Group K matches on Friday against Uganda in Kampala, and at Cape Town Stadium against South Sudan four days later.

Broos’ Bafana need just one more win

A victory in either of those games will guarantee Bafana a place in Morocco.

Bafana could have sealed qualification last month, if they had won home and away against Congo-Brazzaville. But after an emphatic 5-0 win at home, they could only draw 1-1 in Brazzaville.

A trip to Group K leaders Uganda is likely to be even more tricky. But Broos is confident the return of two experienced defenders, as well as Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha, can make a difference at the Mandela National Stadium.

“We will try to qualify in the first game,” said Broos on Friday’s encounter.

“It will not be easy. We are playing an opponent that has already qualified and is full of confidence. I think they have played very well in the qualifiers.

“And they are playing at home. But already in the past we have succeeded in winning difficult games.

“We know we can do it because of the quality in the group. In Congo, it was not our best game. Now we have some players back that we didn’t have in Congo, like Ngezana, Mvala and Mbatha. We can do more with these guys in the group.”

It will be interesting to see who Broos picks as his centre back pairing in Kampala. Kaizer Chiefs’ Rushwin Dortley has started all four of Bafana’s AFCON qualifiers so far. While Ngezana partnered him in the two games in September, Bafana conceded five goals against Uganda and South Sudan.

Bafana defensive dilemma

Grant Kekana partnered Dortley in both games against Congo-Brazzaville, but Broos left the Sundowns defender out of this squad, preferring Ngezana and Mvala.

ALSO READ: Chiefs make decision on Mthethwa

Mvala’s international experience, along with Ngezana’s errors in September, make the former the more likely selection to play alongside Dortley.

As for Mbatha, he was a key man off the bench for Bafana in September, scoring a late equaliser against Uganda and a late winner against South Sudan. Broos may well go with the Sundowns midfield duo of Bathusi Aubaas and Teboho Mokoena again in Kampala, leaving Mbatha to continue his super-sub role.