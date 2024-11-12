Orlando Pirates join race for Polokwane City star

According to the transfer rumour mill, the highly-rated player is also on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC.

Thabang Matuludi of Polokwane City challenged by Rowan Human of AmaZulu FC during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 14 September 2024 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates are the latest club to show interest in Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi.



According to the transfer rumour mill, the highly-rated player is also on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC.

Mgosi squad has been informed that the Buccaneers are considering adding Matuludi to their squad for the second half of the season as they chase their first league title since 2012.

ALSO READ: Former Sundowns coach facing axe in Tanzania

The 25-year-old has been impressive this season and also caught the eye of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. He’s competing with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Khuliso Mudau and Nyiko Mobbie of SuperSport United for the right-back position at Bafana.

“Chiefs were leading the race to sign him and unfortunately for him, the move didn’t happen before the last transfer window closed,” a source confirmed.

“There have been enquiries about him and I’m told Pirates are also monitoring the situation. Remember Chiefs wanted to also get his teammate Oswin Appollis but that move also didn’t happen because the City chairman is a hard man to convince into selling.”

ALSO READ: Otladisa set for Orlando Pirates exit

Matuludi was named in Bafana’s 38-man preliminary squad to face Uganda and South Sudan but missed out when Broos trimmed his final team to 23 players last week.