In-form Makgopa looks to help Bafana to AFCON spot

'The only thing I can say is, you don’t want to disappoint such a person (Broos) who has faith in you,' said Makgopa this week.

Evidence Makgopa shone for Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations finals earlier this year. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa is hoping to reward the trust put in him by Hugo Broos, as South Africa look to seal qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco.

Broos’ side will play Uganda in Kampala tomorrow and South Sudan four days later at the Cape Town Stadium. A victory in either of those matches will guarantee Bafana a place at the AFCON finals at the end of next year.

Bafana’s Makgopa – ‘You don’t want to disappoint’

“So, the only thing that you have to do for him is just to push. When he gives you a chance, you just have to work for him and do whatever you have to do.”

This is the first time Makgopa has been called up to the Bafana squad for 2025 AFCON qualifying.

An injury delayed the Orlando Pirates striker’s progress somewhat after a brilliant Africa Cup of Nations finals with Bafana at the start of the year.

Makgopa was a bit of a surprise pick to lead the line in the Ivory Coast, but he did superbly, as Broos’ side picked up a bronze medal.

Tshegofatso Mabasa’s form for Pirates has also meant Makgopa has been on the bench a lot for the Buccaneers. But he has started to get more starts recently under Jose Riveiro. And the 24 year-old already has six goals this season in all competitions, from just over 8 and a half hours of playing time.

It will be interesting to see if Broos prefers the physicality and height of Makgopa against Uganda, or the guile and finishing prowess of Iqraam Rayners.

The Bafana head coach tends to prefer playing only one main striker, supported from the wings by Oswin Appollis and Elias Mokwana.

Rayners on fire

Rayners has been in stunning form since arriving at Mamelodi Sundowns this season. The former Stellenbosch striker has already banged in seven goals in ten appearances in all competitions for Masandawana this season.

The 28 year old also scored last month after coming off the bench in Bafana’s 5-0 Group K hammering of Congo-Brazzaville in Gqeberha.

Another dilemma for Broos is who will replace Sundowns’ mercurial playmaker Themba Zwane. Zwane is out for an extended period after rupturing his achilles tendon in the return match in Brazzaville.

Orlando Pirates’ Patrick Maswanganyi is the most likely candidate to step in for ‘Mshishi’.