Broos backs ‘very good’ Bafana to achieve World Cup dream

Hugo Broos believes Bafana Bafana have a wonderful opportunity to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Bafana finished their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on Tuesday on top of Group K, following a 3-0 win over South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium.

Bafana’s brilliant year

The result, in front of a capacity crowd in the Mother City, capped off a tremendous year for Broos and his side.

Bafana will take their place at the AFCON finals in Morocco at the end of next year. South Africa will hope to exceed expectations again after picking up a bronze medal at the AFCON finals in the Ivory Coast earlier this year.

Broos, indeed, is the first Bafana coach to have qualified for successive Africa Cup of Nations finals.

But before that, a confident Bafana will have the World Cup on their minds.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘There is a big chance’

“There is a big chance we can qualify (for the World Cup),” Broos told SABC Sport after the win over South Sudan.

“I was in the World Cup as a player (Broos played for Belgium at the 1986 Fifa World Cup in Mexico). To end my career as a coach and be there (again) would be fantastic.

“But not only for me, also for the country who have been waiting so long for a World Cup and for the players. They did fantastic over the last three years. We had a difficult period (in the beginning), but if you see where we are now, South Africa are a very good team.”

Bafana have not made it through qualifying for a Fifa World Cup finals since Carlos Queiroz led the side to the 2002 Fifa World Cup finals in Japan and South Korea (South Africa did play in the 2010 Fifa World Cup finals but qualified automatically as hosts).

Bafana tied at the top

They are currently on seven points from four matches in 2026 World Cup qualifying Group C, tied at the top with Benin and Rwanda. Only the winners of the group are guaranteed a place at the finals. In March, Bafana will play at home to Lesotho and away to Benin.

“It is in four months, it is a pity,” added Broos.

“We are used to being together, playing games and winning games. And suddenly there is a silence of four months. But ok, the players will play PSL games, they will stay in shape and in four months time they will be happy to be with the national team again.”