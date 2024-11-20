Who is Bafana’s most valuable player under Hugo Broos?

Teboho Mokoena (right) runs to celebrate with teammate Thapelo Morena (left) after scoring from the penalty spot during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers game between South Africa and South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

I usually don’t like singling out individuals within a team sport such as football, but there’s an unsung hero in the Bafana Bafana squad who deserves some huge praise.



His first name means prayer in English and whenever South Africa needs divine intervention, he’s always on hand to deliver.

Without fail, the 31-year-old plays with a smile on his face and hardly sulks when he’s left out of the team.



The Mamelodi Sundowns pacey winger is selfless and always puts the team’s interest before his own. Arguably, he’s Bafana’s most valuable player.

It matters very little if he makes the starting XI or assumes the role of an impact player.



He’s Hugo Broos’ secret weapon and his versatility is what makes him such an invaluable member of the Bafana squad. Some of you have probably guessed who I’m referring to and yes, you’re right, I’m talking about the unassuming Thapelo Morena.

As the rainbow nation celebrates Bafana’s qualification to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, I’d like to draw attention to the former Bloemfontein Celtic man and his contribution to the national team.

It goes without saying that unity is of paramount importance for any football team to succeed. Morena embodies the brotherhood that exists within the squad. He was the difference-maker at the nation’s cup in Cote d’Ivoire earlier this year after Bafana opened their campaign with a 2-0 loss to Mali.

He chipped in with two assists in the second match against Namibia to kickstart what would eventually be a successful tournament for Bafana who finished with a bronze medal.



When Broos needed a game-changer in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium back in June, the Randfontein-born winger came off the bench to score a brace in the second half to give Bafana a 3-1 win.



In the penultimate AFCON qualifier away to Uganda last week Friday, “Matrapa” as Morena is commonly referred to by his teammates, came off the bench to break the deadlock to propel Bafana to a 2-0 win.

In an era where self-importance is placed above everything, Morena is the ultimate team player. Broos can always rely on his silent killer when the going gets tough.