Broos confirms Zwane injury blow for Bafana

'It is a big injury, a torn achilles, I am afraid he will be out for months,' said the Bafana head coach.

Themba Zwane is set to be out of action for several months with a torn achilles tendon. Picture: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

In a huge setback for both Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns, Themba Zwane is set to be out for several months after tearing his achilles against Congo-Brazzaville on Tuesday.

Zwane was stretchered off after 40 minutes of South Africa’s 1-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group K draw at the Stade-Alphonse Massemba-Debat in Brazzaville. The 35 year-old playmaker had collapsed on the pitch without contact from any opposition player.

Broos – ‘Zwane is a very important player’

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos also admitted that the loss of Zwane may have been part of the reason the side failed to pick up maximum points in Brazzaville.

“Themba Zwane is a very important player for us. It was not a good thing for us that Themba had to go out,” Broos told reporters after the match.

“It is a big injury, a torn achilles. I am afraid he will be out for months. When you lose such an important player, it is difficult in a game when you are being dominated.

“Themba is someone who can keep the ball and give the final pass. He was not there and maybe that is also a reason we did not play so well today.”

The result was particularly surprising given that Bafana had thumped the same opponent 5-0 in Gqeberha on Friday. Elias Mokwana put South Africa in front in the 33rd minute, but Mons Bassouamina levelled in first half stoppage time.

The Red Devils made five changes from Friday’s game and it worked. Broos admitted they did not expect their opponent to be this good.

“The difference was Congo,” he added.

“I didn’t think they could reach this level. Congo surprised us, we suffered a lot and we couldn’t find a solution to score. We were happy to draw.”

Bafana still need one more win

Bafana would have qualified for Morocco 2025 with a win on Tuesday. Broos’ side, however, are still in a fantastic position to make it to the finals. A win over either Uganda (away) or South Sudan (at home) in November will seal their place, and Bafana could make it anyway if other results go their way.

“It is the same situation, we still need a victory,” said Broos.

“If we had won today we would have qualified, if we win against Uganda or South Sudan we will also qualify.”

Bafana will have to make it without Zwane, however, a man who Broos has gone from not picking because of his age, to describing as pretty much irreplaceable in his line-up.

Zwane has probably had his best year in a Bafana shirt, scoring five times. ‘Mshishi’ starred for Bafana in their third-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations, netting twice in a 4-0 hammering of Namibia. He also scored a brilliant individual goal in a World Cup qualifying 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Uyo in June.