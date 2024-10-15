Tuchel ‘agrees deal’ to become England manager – reports

The German would become just the third foreign manager of the Three Lions.

Thomas Tuchel is reported to be the new England head coach. Picture: Ian Kington / IKIMAGES / AFP

Thomas Tuchel is set to be named England’s new manager after agreeing a deal with the Football Association, The Times reported on Tuesday.

Tuchel, 51, has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season.

The German would become just the third foreign manager of the Three Lions after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Sky Sports also said Tuchel was in “pole position” to become Gareth Southgate’s long-term replacement.

The FA declined to comment on the reports but said that CEO Mark Bullingham will provide an update on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.

Tuchel fits the remit of a “world-class coach who has won trophies”, which was outlined by England interim manager Lee Carsley after Sunday’s 3-1 Nations League win over Finland.

He has managed a number of Europe’s top clubs, also including Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, but his greatest success came during his time in English football at Chelsea.

Tuchel’s Champions League glory

Tuchel led the Blues to Champions League glory just months after taking charge in 2021 and also won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with the London club.

He was sacked in September 2022 in a bold early move by Chelsea’s new ownership group that did not pay off.

Just six months later he was appointed Bayern boss and led them to a 11th consecutive Bundesliga title.

However, Tuchel also oversaw the demise of Bayern’s dominance of German football in a first trophyless campaign last season for 12 years.

Carsley was put in temporary charge in August following Southgate’s resignation shortly after reaching the final of Euro 2024.

Carsley’s England mixed messages

However, the 50-year-old, who stepped up from his role as under-21s manager, has since given mixed messages about whether he wanted the job on a permanent basis.

Carsley’s case was further damaged by a 2-1 Nations League defeat to Greece last week and he backed the idea of appointing a foreign coach if they are the right candidate.

“We’ve seen in the past that we’ve had different nationalities coach the team. The best candidate should get the job,” said Carsley.

“I think we’d be putting ourselves in a corner if we didn’t, and we didn’t open our minds a bit.”

Tuchel will inherit a richly talented generation of players, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer, that will be among the favourites for World Cup glory in 2026.

Southgate led the Three Lions to back-to-back Euros finals, plus a World Cup semi-final and quarter-final in his four major tournaments in charge.

England, though, are still yet to win a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup.