WATCH: Makaab slams ‘out of order’ Broos for Mngqithi comments

Football agent Mike Makaab says Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was out of order for questioning Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s decision to bench Tebogo Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau.

While announcing his squad to face Congo-Brazzaville in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, Broos was critical of Mngqithi’s decision to sideline the duo citing their importance in the national team set-up.

Makaab, who represents Mngqithi insists that Broos’ comments were out of order.

“What I can tell you about Manqoba and I’ve been with him for 12 years, he’s not a man who holds grudges, he’s not a man who has his favourites,” he said on Extra-Time on Gagasi FM.

“Manqoba realises that he will be judged by one thing and one thing alone, his results. There had to be, and I don’t know it, but there had to be a reason for him sidelining Mokoena and Mudau,” added Makaab.

“You saw Mudau came on and had a fantastic period of the game when he was reintroduced into the Sundowns team. That shows you that there is no ill feeling between the player and the coach. This nonsense about, the hype around the picture of Mokoena pointing to himself and saying I am the man, I find absolutely laughable.”

“I understand Hugo Broos’ frustration but let’s put it in another way. Imagine if Jose Riviero publicly stated that he could not understand why Hugo Broos wasn’t selecting Patrick Maswanganyi, based on what he was achieving at the club level. I understand that Broos needs his best players available but for him to make those sorts of utterances, I think is out of order,” Makaab continued.



Makaab said it was unfair to point fingers at Mngqithi alone as if he makes decisions alone at Sundowns.



“You’ve got Steve Steve Komphela, you’ve got the sporting director, and you’ve got the chairman of the club.



“These are the people that sit down and make these big decisions. I know the mechanics of working behind the football teams and particularly big football teams,” concluded Makaab.