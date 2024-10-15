Bafana’s AFCON place on hold after Congo draw

Mokwana strikes first for Bafana, but the Red Devils hit back to grab a point in Brazzaville.

Bafana Bafana will have to wait to seal their qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals, after only managing a 1-1 Group K draw with Congo-Brazzaville at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Debat on Tuesday.

Hugo Broos’ side remain in a fantastic position to make it to the finals in Morocco next year, but this was a surprising result, especially as South Africa had thumped the Red Devils 5-0 a few days earlier.

On a tricky artificial surface, Bafana struggled to get their flowing passing game going, and might have lost as striker Silvere Ganvoula flashed an effort just wide with seven minutes left.

Broos made just one enforced change from Friday’s 5-0 win in Gqeberha, Mamelodi Sundowns forward Iqraam Rayners coming in for the injured Lyle Foster.

That lifted the number of Masandawana players in the Bafana starting line-up to eight, with Kaizer Chiefs’ Rushwin Dortley, Polokwane City’s Oswin Appollis, and Esperance winger Elias Mokwana the odd men out.

In the 13th minute, Themba Zwane had a great chance to give Bafana the lead. But Zwane’s effort was brilliantly saved by 23 year-old Congo-Brazzaville goalkeeper Trey Vimalin, one of several changes to the Red Devils team from Friday’s disaster.

The home side were creating little, but were helped by a couple of unusually nervy moments from Bafana captain Ronwen Williams. Williams twice nearly gave the ball away on the edge of his own penalty, but just about recovered to clear.

Bafana winger Elias Mokwana provided a brilliant assist for Foster in Friday’s game. And he had a great chance to open the scoring here, but while his effort beat Vimalin it drifted just wide of the far post.

Broos’ side came even closer to scoring on the half hour mark, Rushwin Dortley’s header from a corner superbly cleared off the line by a Congo-Brazzaville defender.

Bafana did take the lead in the 33rd minute. Mokwana burst through on goal and while his first effort was saved by Vimalin, he tapped the rebound into an empty net.

Bafana were dealt a blow in the 40th minute when the mercurial Zwane was forced off with a serious-looking injury, and replaced by Orlando Pirates’ Patrick Maswanganyi.

There was controversy a couple of minutes from the break, as Bryan Passi’s long-range ball sent Mons Bassouamina through on goal, and hit a superb finish past Williams, only for the offside flag to rule the goal out. Angry home fans threw bottles onto the pitch.

Bafana did not heed the warning and in first half stoppage time Bassouamina again broke clear and drilled a finish past Williams, and this time the goal stood.

he home side came out fired up after the break, and nearly took the lead in the 51st minute, Passi’s header crashing back off the crossbar.

Oswin Appollis and Iqraam Rayners were replaced by Nyiko Mobbie and Thapelo Morena.

Bafana took more control of the game but still created few chances.

A win away to Uganda, or at home Sudan next month will be enough to secure qualification for Bafana. They may well make it to the finals anyway, if other results go their way. But this was a chance missed to finish the job.