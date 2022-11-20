Broos to rest tired legs as Bafana take on Angola

Jonty Mark

Hugo Broos says he will change his Bafana Bafana side up to give some players a rest, when they take on Angola in an international friendly on Sunday at Mbombela Stadium.

Bafana beat Mozambique 2-1 in a friendly on Thursday, and the scorer of both goals, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, will be on the bench as well as other players that the Bafana coach feels are fatigued.

Some players in the squad have been very busy, especially those from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, who played two matches in a day in the Carling Black Label Cup last weekend.

“Hlongwane hadn’t played since October 15 (when he played on Thursday), he had a very good game, but he was exhausted when he came off so he will not start (against Angola).

“We must take attention not to overload players … these have been tough weeks for everyone, on Saturday (Nov 12) it was the Carling Cup, with rain on the pitch … it will be different against Liberia (in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March). If we have to win and we have no injuries we will play the same team (twice).”

Broos may also rest the 33 year-old Masandawana attacker Themba Zwane, though the Sundowns man was excellent again against Mozambique, just as he was in September against Sierra Leone. Broos was initially reluctant to pick Zwane in his Bafana squads, but he admits that he is now a crucial part of the team.

“When we came here we wanted to se younger players … Themba is 33, when we play in the next Afcon he will be nearly 35. We were looking more to the future, but we didn’t find (anyone). As I said before ‘only fools don’t change their minds’. We called Themba and we said after the Sierra Leone game that maybe he is the missing link, he can be the guy to bring us to a higher level. He is a smart, good player, let’s hope it goes on like that.”