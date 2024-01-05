Caf and Motsepe announce prize money increase for Afcon

This year’s winners of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) will walk away with a whopping $7 million (R131 million).

This comes after Caf on Thursday announced a 40 percent increase for the cash prize of the competition which will take place in Ivory Coast.

The runners-up will walk away with $4 million (R75 million), with the semi-finalists set to get $2,5 million each and the quarterfinalist will receive $1,3 (R24 million) each.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe says he is confident that the prize money will go a long way in helping football development in Africa.

“Caf has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the Prize Money of the Afcon and all its other major competitions. We have increased the Prize Money of the Afcon Winner to USD 7 000 000 which is a 40% increase from the previous Afcon prize money,” said the Caf boss.

“I am confident that a portion of the Prize Money will contribute to developing football and also benefit all the football stakeholders, as well as assist our Member Associations with their administrations.”

The Afcon is set to start on 13 January and will run until 11 February.