Khune set to return to Chiefs training after Afcon break?

A source in the Kaizer Chiefs camp has revealed that suspended goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will resume training when the whole squad returns for the second part of the DStv Premiership season.

The veteran goalkeeper was suspended by the club after he allegedly reported to training smelling of alcohol.

Khune was also stripped of his captaincy at the club.

“The team will be back to training sometime in January to start preparing for the resumption of the league in February. So, yes, Khune will also be back after serving his suspension. What happened was not good for him and the club, that’s why they (Chiefs management) decided to suspend him. It was part of sending a strong message to everyone in the squad to know that such things won’t be tolerated,” said the source.

“But I’m certain that he will be happy to be back and be part of the squad again. He loves this club and has shown remorse about what he did during the disciplinary hearing.”

The source further revealed that even though Khune might be coming back, it will be difficult for him to reclaim the starting berth with Bruce Bvuma having done well for the club in the last few games before the break.

“I believe he knows that making the team will be tough for him, that’s just how it is. Bvuma has proven himself and he has won the hearts of the coaches. He is a young man with a lot of potential and a great future at Chiefs,” he added.

“I just think Khune will be there to keep him (Bvuma) and all other goalkeepers on their toes. He has the experience and knows that as a keeper once you lose your spot, the next keeper will grab it. That’s what Bvuma has done.”



Meanwhile, Khune has made the final starting XI for the Carling Black Label All Stars team despite his suspension.



The veteran goalkeeper, however, will not play in the game against the Carling Black Knockout champions Stellenbosch FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday due to his suspension. Chiefs confirmed this via a statement in December.