Diallo strikes to give AFCON holders Ivory Coast winning start

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo scored as Ivory Coast began their Africa Cup of Nations title defence with a 1-0 victory over Mozambique in Marrakesh on Wednesday.

Diallo struck after 49 minutes of a Group F match the three-time champions dominated against opponents 60 places lower in the world rankings.

Ivory Coast, who will face Cameroon and Gabon in their other group matches, are aiming to become the first nation since Egypt in 2010 to successfully defend the premier African football title.

Defeat prolonged Mozambican dreams of an AFCON victory — they have drawn four matches and lost 12 since their 1986 debut.

Winger Elias ‘Domingues’ Pelembe came off the Mozambique bench on 67 minutes at the age of 42, making him the second oldest player to compete at an AFCON after 44-year-old Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary.

Ivorian teen Yan Diomande was the first to threaten, dribbling past several opponents before slipping in the box when poised to shoot.

There was immediate alarm for the title-holders as the 19-year-old, who scored a Bundesliga hat-trick for RB Leipzig this month, fell awkwardly and needed medical treatment.

Diallo had a chance midway through the first half from a free kick just outside the area, but he fired the ball into the defensive wall.

Diomande, wearing a protective mask, then came close to breaking the deadlock with a looping cross that was heading into the net until goalkeeper Ernan Siluane tipped it over.

Defender Ghislain Konan, a survivor from the 2024 AFCON-winning team, squandered a golden chance to put Ivory Coast ahead when he fired wide from close range.

An even better chance for the Elephants came in added time at the end of the first half when captain Franck Kessie headed goalwards from close range only for well-positioned Siluane to grasp the ball.

Rain, which has fallen at many AFCON matches throughout the kingdom since the tournament kicked off on Sunday, greeted the sides after the break.

Diallo ended the brave, well-organised resistance of the Mozambicans early in the second half, firing past Siluane from inside the box after a cross was headed into his path.

As the match passed the hour mark, Kessie had a chance to increase the lead, but headed a cross just wide.

Ivory Coast were not content with the narrow lead and attacked repeatedly, greatly limiting Mozambican opportunities to seek an equaliser.