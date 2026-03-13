Election draws spotlight as Barcelona host Sevilla

Barcelona welcome Sevilla on Sunday aiming to maintain their La Liga lead on Real Madrid, but the stakes are even...

Barcelona welcome Sevilla on Sunday aiming to maintain their La Liga lead on Real Madrid, but the stakes are even higher off the field with the club’s next president to be named that night.

Club members will vote for one of the two candidates, Joan Laporta or Victor Font, to determine the direction Barca head in the years to come.



Laporta, who resigned from his role as president a few weeks ago to begin his reelection campaign, is firm favourite to stay in charge.

Despite a year-long delay in doing so, Barcelona returned to their Camp Nou home a few months ago and on Sunday, the north stand will be opened for the first time.

The temporary capacity has been raised to nearly 63,000, with the end goal to host 105,000 once the top tier is finally completed.

Sevilla’s visit comes in between Champions League last 16 ties against Newcastle, with Barca looking to build on this week’s 1-1 away draw.

Having won a domestic treble last season but fallen just short in Europe, reaching the semi-finals, success in that competition is Barca’s top objective this season. The Catalan giants have not won the Champions League since 2015.

As he did against Athletic Bilbao last weekend in La Liga, Flick may be inclined to rotate some of his squad to keep them fresh to face Newcastle, although injuries may limit his options.

One player on the way back is 21-year-old midfielder Gavi, who last played in August before suffering a knee injury. The once Real Betis youth player is hoping to be on the bench to face his former side’s rivals.

Flick’s team will also be out for revenge after Sevilla inflicted a heavy 4-1 defeat on them in October, their first of the league season.

Matias Almeyda’s Sevilla are 14th, not completely safe from danger, and any points on the road at Camp Nou would be a bonus for them. They are unbeaten in five games but four of those have been draws.

Barcelona hold a four-point advantage on Los Blancos in second, which Alvaro Arbeloa’s team will try to reduce on Saturday to intensify the title race.

Madrid, after thrashing Manchester City in the Champions League, host an Elche side in free-fall after a good start to the season, now sitting 17th and just one point above the drop zone.

One of the reasons Laporta is likely to retain his position is the performance of Flick’s side since the German coach arrived in the summer of 2024.

Whether Barca shine or stumble against Sevilla on Sunday could influence some floating voters at the ballot boxes, with polls closing a few hours after the game.

Player to watch: Vladyslav Vanat

Girona’s Ukrainian striker Vanat is the team’s top scorer with nine goals, but a paltry three of those have come at home. Athletic Bilbao visit Montilivi on Saturday and Vanat will be looking to improve on that form to help his side climb away from danger.

Key stats

5 – matches unbeaten for Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla, the longest current streaks in the division.

18 – goals for Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi, who can cut the gap on La Liga’s injured top scorer Kylian Mbappe with 23.

1,922 – passes by Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi, more than any other player in the top flight.

Fixtures

Friday (all times GMT)

Alaves v Villarreal (2000)

Saturday

Girona v Athletic Bilbao (1300), Atletico Madrid v Getafe (1515), Real Oviedo v Valencia (1730), Real Madrid v Elche (2000)

Sunday

Mallorca v Espanyol (1300), Barcelona v Sevilla (1515), Real Betis v Celta Vigo (1730), Real Sociedad v Osasuna (2000)

Monday

Rayo Vallecano v Levante (2000)