England has most expensive squad at World Cup, but not favourites to win it

A recent study has revealed that England has the most expensive squad of all the 32 nations in Qatar for the Fifa World Cup which kicks off on Sunday.
According to this study, done by SportingPedia, the coach of the Three Lions, Gareth Soughtgate has assembled the most expensive team participating in Qatar.
“The 26 men selected by Southgate to represent England at the largest football forum are valued at €1.26 billion,” reads the study in part.
“Only two other nations gathered a squad exceeding the €1 billion mark and they are the reigning World Champions France and the record five time winners Brazil.
“Nine of the teams in Qatar are valued at over €500 million. Besides the already mentioned England, France and Brazil they are: Portugal, Spain, Germany, Argentina, Netherlands and Belgium.”
With that said, England last won the Fifa World Cup in 1966 which is some 50 plus years ago. Going to Qatar, the Three Lions are again no favourites. They are a dark horse at best.
But with the enviable squad and having kept the same coach for so long, England could just surprise this time around and really ‘bring it home’.
Here is a look at the top five expensive squads at the World Cup 2022
- England (€1,260M): The captain of the Three Lions Harry Kane rose through the Tottenham youth system and is valued at €90 million. Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, who is valued at €110 million, is the squad’s most valuable player. Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund is the only other player of the England squad, valued at €100 million.
Of the three only Bellingham has been transferred in his career, but with solid displays and a deep run till the later stages of the tournament, those numbers might skyrocket, depending on the individual performances by the players.
- Brazil (€1,137M): Tite has assembled the 2nd most expensive squad for Qatar. Led by Real Madrid speedster Vinicius Junior, the Selecao team has a combined valuation of €1.137 billion. With an estimation of €120 million Vini Junior is the most expensive Brazilian player heading to Qatar. Next in price is his club teammate Rodrigo Goes, who is valued at €80 million, and Neymar rounds off the top-3, with €75 million valuation.
- France (€1,066M): France rounds off the top 3, with a team valuation of €1.066 billion euros. Despite being able to call up 26 players, Didier Deschamps opted to go with 25 in Qatar, which means the team’s total value could have been higher. Kylian Mbappe is not only the player with the highest market value of the French squad, but in the entire world. The Parisian’s estimation is at €160 million, while the next most valuable footballers are Aurelian Tchouameni and Christopher Nkunku, both valued at €80 million.
- Portugal (€923M): Fernando Santos and Portugal have the 4th most expensive team in Qatar at €923 million euros. Cristiano Ronaldo is with the team, but his value has collapsed in recent years, mainly because of his progressing age and now CR7 has a value of just €20 million. Bernardo Silva is the Portuguese player with the highest market value at €80 million. In fact, all of the highest valued Portuguese players play in Manchester. Both United’s Bruno Fernandes and City’s Ruben Dias are valued at €75 million.
- Spain (€902M): Spain will have the youngest squad of all 32 participants in Qatar, and they rank as the 5th most expensive selection headed to the World Cup. Barcelona’s Pedri has the highest price tag of all 26 Spanish players at €100 million. All three of the nation’s most expensive players are midfielders, with Pedri’s club teammate and recent Kopa winner for the best young player in Europe, Gavi coming in 2nd with a valuation of €90 million and Rodri of Manchester City 3rd with €80 million