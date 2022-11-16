England has most expensive squad at World Cup, but not favourites to win it

Sibongiseni Gumbi

A recent study has revealed that England has the most expensive squad of all the 32 nations in Qatar for the Fifa World Cup which kicks off on Sunday.

According to this study, done by SportingPedia, the coach of the Three Lions, Gareth Soughtgate has assembled the most expensive team participating in Qatar.

“The 26 men selected by Southgate to represent England at the largest football forum are valued at €1.26 billion,” reads the study in part.

“Only two other nations gathered a squad exceeding the €1 billion mark and they are the reigning World Champions France and the record five time winners Brazil.

“Nine of the teams in Qatar are valued at over €500 million. Besides the already mentioned England, France and Brazil they are: Portugal, Spain, Germany, Argentina, Netherlands and Belgium.”

With that said, England last won the Fifa World Cup in 1966 which is some 50 plus years ago. Going to Qatar, the Three Lions are again no favourites. They are a dark horse at best.

But with the enviable squad and having kept the same coach for so long, England could just surprise this time around and really ‘bring it home’.

Here is a look at the top five expensive squads at the World Cup 2022