Everton boss Dyche unconcerned by Maupay jibe

"I don't think I need to be too worried about his comments," said Dyche.

Everton manager Sean Dyche insists he has more important things to worry about than Neal Maupay mocking the club on social media.

Maupay, whose last appearance for the Liverpool club was in a League Cup win over Doncaster in August 2023, has struggled at Goodison Park and is currently back in his native France on a season-long loan at Marseille as he sees out the final months of his contract.



Although technically still an Everton player, the 28-year-old forward wrote on X following the Toffees’ loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday: “Whenever I’m having a bad day, I just check the Everton score and smile.”

Dyche, however, speaking ahead of Everton’s match away to Bournemouth on Saturday, dismissed Maupay’s remark by saying: “I think it is fair to say there is a bigger picture to Everton Football Club that I am focusing on and I don’t think I need to be too worried about his comments.”

Asked if there would be any disciplinary action, he added: “I don’t think we’ll be worried about that.”

Of more immediate concern to Dyche is that Everton, ever present in the English top flight since 1954, are now just two points above the relegation zone.

But the experienced English manager has no expectation of a January transfer window spending-spree despite Everton’s recent takeover by the US-based Friedkin Group.

Everton must remain within under the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, having had eight points in total deducted for breaches last season.

That could lead to the 53-year-old Dyche, whose contract expires at the end of the season, having to make do with the same group of players as Everton look to retain Dominic Calvert-Lewin amid reports linking the striker with a move to Italian side Atalanta.

“There has been no contact from anyone. There is bound to be rumours, that’s the nature of it,” said Dyche. “I think we think about that (Calvert-Lewin’s future) if it happens but as there has been no contact, no discussion is needed.”



As for bringing players in, he added: “There are (financial) parameters, the owners have made that clear. The one thing it’s unlikely to be is hundreds of millions of pounds, whether you have got it or not — and our owners are pretty wealthy.”