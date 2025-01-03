Liverpool ready to inflict more misery on reeling Man United

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of this weekend's action.

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah crosses the ball during the English Premier League football match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, in Septermber last year. The sides will meet again at Anfield on Sunday. Photo: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Ruben Amorim admits Manchester United are in a relegation battle and the beleaguered boss will get little sympathy from red-hot Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Manchester City’s hopes of salvaging a dismal season lie with Erling Haaland rediscovering his prolific form, while Chris Wood has emerged as the talisman of Nottingham Forest’s surprise top four challenge.

Survival fears haunt Manchester United

Amorim’s stunning admission that Manchester United should be concerned about relegation served to underline the huge problems facing the Portuguese coach ahead of a daunting clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

United are languishing in 14th place, only seven points above the relegation zone, after Monday’s dismal 2-0 home defeat against Newcastle.

Amorim has failed to arrest United’s alarming slide since replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag in November.

United finished 2024 by enduring five league losses in a calendar month for the first time since September 1962.

They head to Liverpool on a brutal run of four successive defeats in all competitions and six losses in their last eight games.

With Liverpool six points clear at the top after a blistering run of 23 wins from 27 games in all competitions, United fans would be forgiven for fearing a repeat on their 7-0 humiliation at Anfield in 2023.

Amorim insists he can turn the tide eventually, saying: “I know it will take a lot of hard work from everyone to get there, but I am very excited about where we can go together in 2025.”

But the former Sporting Lisbon boss conceded getting United to adapt to his preferred 3-4-3 system has not been easy.

“Of course I didn’t choose the players specifically for these positions but that I already knew,” he said.

“I have to sell my idea. If I am going to change all the time it is going to be even worse.”

Refreshed Haaland eyes City surge

Erling Haaland believes Manchester City will benefit from a rare six-day break as the new dad returns to action against West Ham on Saturday.

Reeling after the astonishing collapse that torpedoed their title defence, sixth-placed City finally ended a five-game winless run with a 2-0 victory at Leicester in their last game of 2024.

Haaland, who has only scored twice in his last eight appearances, netted to curtail a four-game goal drought in the week he celebrated the birth of his first child.

The Norway striker has been refreshed by the welcome rest and is confident Pep Guardiola’s side can get back on track in the new year.

“It’s always a relief to score. It’s been a difficult time,” said Haaland, whose side are four points adrift of the top four.

“It’s five or six days until the next game, It’s the longest time in a pretty long period, so now we can rest a little bit.”

Wood-fired Forest chase Euro berth

Chris Wood is thriving on the responsibility of leading Nottingham Forest’s surprise bid to qualify for the Champions League.

The New Zealand striker has already scored 11 league goals this season and will look to add to that tally in Monday’s visit to lowly Wolves.

Wood’s unexpected rise to prominence has been inspired by Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s decision base his game-plan around the burly 33-year-old targetman.

“I feel like I’m playing well. I’m in a team that’s very suited to my style of play, or a number nine style of play,” said Wood, who has netted 22 times in his last 34 league appearances.

Thanks to Wood’s goal-spree, third-placed Forest are in contention to reach the Champions League for the first time since 1980-81.

“The team’s just doing extremely well, finding chances and luckily they’re going in the back of the net,” Wood said.

Fixtures (1500 GMT unless stated)

Saturday

Aston Villa v Leicester, Bournemouth v Everton, Brighton v Arsenal (1730), Crystal Palace v Chelsea, Manchester City v West Ham, Southampton v Brentford, Tottenham v Newcastle (1230)

Sunday

Fulham v Ipswich (1400), Liverpool v Manchester United (1630)

Monday

Wolves v Nottingham Forest (2000)