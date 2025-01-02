World Soccer

By Agence France Presse

2 Jan 2025

10:07 am

Rashford slams ‘ridiculous’ claim over potential Man United exit

The 27-year-old hinted he would be prepared to leave United in an interview last month.

Marcus Rashford applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on Monday. Photo: Darren Staples / AFP

Marcus Rashford has blasted “ridiculous” claims that the unsettled Manchester United star wants a new agent to fulfil his desire to quit Old Trafford.

A report this week said England forward Rashford had met with a leading sports agency in a bid to engineer a move.

The 27-year-old hinted he would be prepared to leave United in an interview last month.

Rashford said he was ready “for a new challenge” after falling out of favour under new boss Ruben Amorim.

The United youth academy graduate was omitted from four successive matchday squads last month, starting with the derby against Manchester City, before being an unused substitute for Monday’s defeat by Newcastle.

He has struggled badly over the last two seasons, netting just four times in the Premier League this term.

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are among the club linked with Rashford recently.

But Rashford, who is currently represented by his brother Dwaine Maynard, responded to the latest claims about his future by insisting he had not changed agent.

“Been a lot of false stories written over the past few weeks, but guys this is getting ridiculous – never met with any agency and don’t have any plans to…” he wrote on Instagram.

