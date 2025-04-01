Fernandes ‘not going anywhere’, says Man United boss Amorim

"No, it's not going to happen," insisted Amorim.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was told by manager Ruben Amorim on Monday that he is “not going anywhere” despite reports of a possible move to Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old Portuguese star, who has scored 95 goals in 277 appearances since joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, has a contract at Old Trafford until 2027.



However, he has been linked in recent days with a £90 million (107.4 million euros) switch to Spanish giants Real.

“No, it’s not going to happen,” insisted Amorim.

“I want Bruno here because maybe in the lowest moments of our season (he impressed). We want to win the Premier League again, so we want the best players to continue with us.”

Amorin added: “He’s 29, I think, but he’s still so young because he plays 55 games every season. Between assists and goals, he’s there for 30 at least so he’s the type of player we want here so he’s not going anywhere.”

“We are in control of the situation and I feel that he is really happy here.”

No excuses’ for tired Forest against Man United, says Nuno

Nuno Espirito Santo says high-flying Nottingham Forest will adopt a “no-excuses” policy for their Premier League clash with Manchester United on Tuesday after a draining FA Cup quarter-final at Brighton.

Forest won Saturday’s match at the Amex on penalties after the match finished 0-0 to set up a last-four meeting with Manchester City.

Forest boss Nuno revealed that every player in his squad is being assessed ahead of the visit of United, but whoever is available he expects the push for Champions League football to continue without pause.

Two-time European champions Forest have not played in Europe’s top club competition since 1980 but they are third in the Premier League, five points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea with just nine games to go.

It is almost certain that a top-five finish will secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

“No excuses. Don’t give anyone excuses,” Nuno said on Monday. “We’re going to go. We’ll assess the players, we’ll prepare for the game and we’re going to compete.

“It’s very difficult on the players but they are recovering well. They are always being positive so we are confident we can perform against a good team.

“These short turnarounds are all about recovering and fortunately the match is in the evening so it will give us the day to finalise the details, so we will be OK.”