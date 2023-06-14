Five Premier League transfer moves to watch

By AFP

The English transfer window opens on Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be another heavy summer of spending by Premier League clubs.



Business has already been done by some teams as Liverpool moved on quickly from missing out on Real Madrid-bound Jude Bellingham to land Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham looks set to be the major transfer saga as the England captain enters the final year of his contract.

Several of Kane’s international teammates could also be on the move with Declan Rice, Mason Mount and James Maddison attracting interest, while Brighton are expected to cash in once more by selling Moises Caicedo.

AFP Sport looks at five of the transfer moves to watch in the coming months.

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Despite leading the line for a struggling Spurs side that finished eighth, Kane was still prolific with 30 Premier League goals.

Kane is now within 47 goals of Alan Shearer’s record as the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, but he may have to decide whether to pursue more individual milestones or the first trophy of his career.

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to make Kane their replacement for Karim Benzema and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will likely be more willing to listen to offers from the Spanish giants than a Premier League rival.

However, Kane could also opt to see out the final 12 months of his contract to be able to choose his next destination on a free transfer.

Declan Rice (West Ham)

Hammers chairman David Sullivan admitted Rice’s last game for the club likely came in lifting the Europa Conference League trophy after last week’s win against Fiorentina.

The 24-year-old is not short of suitors after developing into one of the Premier League’s finest all-round midfielders.

Arsenal are leading the race to land the England international’s signature as the Gunners look to go one better than finishing second to Manchester City this season.

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

A darling of the Chelsea support, Mount was a peripheral figure this season due to injury and a stand-off over his contract.

The midfielder only has 12 months to run on his deal and is expected to become a makeweight as Chelsea rush to sell to balance the books for financial fair play rules.

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interested but are refusing to meet Chelsea’s £70 million ($88 million) valuation.

Moises Caicedo (Brighton)

Brighton stood firm as Arsenal tried to land Caicedo in January even though the Ecuadorian issued a public transfer request.



Caicedo then went onto sign a new contract until 2027, but with the understanding he would be allowed to leave this summer.

“They deserve to change level of team and competition,” said Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi on both Caicedo and Mac Allister. “We have to be happy for them.”

With Arsenal in the race for Rice and Liverpool looking at other midfield targets, Chelsea appear to be the frontrunners for the 21-year-old.

James Maddison (Leicester)

Leicester’s surprise relegation is set to spark an exodus from the King Power Stadium.

Maddison is the Foxes’ prize asset after scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists in just 30 Premier League appearances this season.

The playmaker could swap the Championship for the Champions League next season, with Maddison leading Newcastle’s wish-list.

The Magpies are expected to be among the biggest spenders in Europe this summer as the Saudi-backed club gear up for their return to the Champions League after 20 years.