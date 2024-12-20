Foster ‘back on the grass’ and close to Burnley return

'He’s been back on the grass now for the last 10 days,' said Burnley coach Scott Parker.

Lyle Foster scores for South Africa during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers match between South Africa and Uganda at Orlando Stadium, Soweto on 06 September 2024 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Lyle Foster should be back for Burnley FC before too long, giving a boost to Hugo Broos ahead of Bafana Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin in March.

“Lyle is getting a bit … closer, he’s been back on the grass now for the last 10 days,” said Burnley head coach Scott Parker on Thursday, according to the Burnley Express.

Foster – ‘Happy I’m back’

The 24 year-old also posted news of his return to fitness on social media a few days ago.

“Injury last two months,” wrote Foster on Instagram.

“Family, friends and everyone at the club got me through it. Happy I’m back.”

Foster has been out since he suffered a muscle injury playing for Bafana in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville in October.

It was the latest setback for Foster since signing for Burnley in January 2023. He played a bit-part role in helping Vincent Kompany’s Clarets gain promotion to the England Premier League.

In the 2023/24 campaign, Foster made an impressive start to his Premier League career, scoring four times, but then had to take a leave of absence in October 2023 to deal with mental health issues.

This also caused Foster to miss the 2023 AFCON finals in the Ivory Coast.

He did return to play for Burnley in December, but only added one more league goal to his tally, as the Clarets were relegated.

Injury intervenes

Kompany left for Bayern Munich this season but Foster remained in Burnley’s plans under new head coach Scott Parker. And he did seem to be hitting some good form again, before injury struck.

Foster scored and put in a fantastic display before getting injured in the 5-0 win over Congo-Brazzaville.

“I’ve never seen Lyle sharp like he was today (against Congo). I saw it in training this week, I went to him and said, ‘you’re sharp, keep that’,” said Broos after that victory.

Bafana ended up sealing qualification for the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco without Foster. But it is clear Broos would like to have a fit and firing Foster in his team.

For Burnley, too, Foster could play a key role in their push for promotion back to the Premier League. Parker’s side are currently third, just one point off Leeds in second. But it is the Clarets’ defence that has really excelled this season, conceding just eight goals in 21 Championship matches.

Foster has just one goal for Burnley so far in the Championship, against Blackburn at the end of August. But if he can return firing, it will be good news for club and country. From what Parker said, it does not seem likely Foster will be ready for Saturday’s game at home to Watford.

But he could yet be back for a huge game at Championship leaders Sheffield United on December 26.