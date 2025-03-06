Goals ‘probably’ most important in Bayern career, says Kane

Kane has 75 goals in 79 games in all competitions since joining Bayern from Spurs in the summer of 2023.

Bayern Munich’s English forward #09 Harry Kane scores the 3-0 goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League last 16, first-leg, football match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Wednesday. Photo: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP

Harry Kane said his two goals in Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League last 16 first-leg win over Bayer Leverkusen were “probably” the most important so far for Bayern Munich.

Kane’s ninth-minute header and second-half penalty put Bayern in control of the tie ahead of next week’s return leg against the German champions and on track for the quarter-finals.



The 31-year-old, who is still searching for a first team trophy in his career, did not win any silverware last season — his first at Bayern — but kept his team’s dream alive of playing in the final in Munich in May.

Asked if the goals were his most important so far, Kane said: “Probably, I’d say so.”

“We knew what it was going to be going into this game. We knew the hype around this game and we stayed calm and I stayed calm.

“It was nice to score quite early in the game and then to get the second one to top it off – but as always I look forward to the next one.”

Coming into Wednesday’s match, Bayern had never beaten Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso, drawing three and losing three.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany shot down suggestions his side’s victory made a statement in the competition.

“There are no statements. Just focus on the next game,” he said.

One grey cloud for the German giants was an injury to captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who had to go off and was replaced by 21-year-old Bayern debutant Jonas Urbig.



Kompany said he was unsure whether Neuer would be available in the coming days, but backed his side’s quality in all positions.

“It’s a pity for us but I’ve spoken before about our squad. When it’s Urbig, then it’s Urbig, and we won’t think about it for a second,” he told DAZN.