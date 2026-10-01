Guardiola backs Man City after bombshell guilty verdicts

"I want every single @ManCity fan to know I am here, more than ever," said the Spaniard.

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola threw his weight behind the club on Wednesday after a bombshell verdict on Premier League financial rule breaches plunged their future into serious doubt.

The former boss broke his silence 24 hours after it was announced that the Abu Dhabi-backed club had been found guilty of more than 100 breaches of financial rules in the world’s richest domestic league.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters described the disciplinary case and the decision by an independent commission as the “most significant in Premier League history”.

He said City “systematically broke Premier League rules for nearly a decade”, adding that the league was committed to a swift resolution.

The likely punishment is uncertain but, according to Premier League rules, City could face a substantial points deduction, a fine or even expulsion from the top division.

The 10-time English champions, who continue to deny any wrongdoing, have vowed to appeal and have until Friday to do so.

Guardiola, who was a vocal supporter of the club over the issue before leaving the Etihad in May, broke his silence in a post on X.

“I want every single @ManCity fan to know I am here, more than ever,” said the Spaniard, who won six Premier League titles and the Champions League in a golden decade at the helm.

“I am, always have been, always will be, behind my club, my owner, my chairman, (CEO) Ferran (Soriano), the players, staff, (manager) Enzo (Maresca) and you, our unique supporters.

“Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all.”

– ‘Significant breach’ –

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he did not want to see the club’s Emirati owners walk away as a result of the case.

“I would be really concerned to lose them,” he told the BBC, highlighting the investment the Abu Dhabi United Group had made in Manchester, where Burnham was mayor until June.

But English football’s independent regulator, David Kogan, said that his body has the power to assess the suitability of club owners and executives “where appropriate”, when there is “clear evidence of wrongdoing by individuals”.

The Premier League, which first charged City in 2023, announced the findings of the commission on Tuesday.

The commission found City arranged “sham” deals to artificially inflate revenues and reduce costs by more than £900 million ($1.2 billion) between 2009 and 2018, a period in which they won three Premier League titles and other silverware.

In doing so, they concealed the true state of their finances but the commission said that the club were “significantly in breach of both the Premier League’s and UEFA’s spending limits”.

The commission found the club guilty on all charges related to breaches of financial rules over the nine-year period.

They have also been found guilty of most of the charges they faced in relation to a failure to cooperate with a Premier League investigation.

Sky Sports reported that City’s stadium and shirt sponsor Etihad has categorically denied any implication the Emirati airline has been involved in improper commercial arrangements and threatened to take legal action against the Premier League.

– Punishment –

Everton and Nottingham Forest were given points deductions in the 2023/24 season for single breaches of financial sustainability rules.

On that basis, City could face relegation given the sheer weight of the case against them.

There is speculation they could even be stripped of their titles.

“If the appeal fails, Manchester City cannot stay in the league, they have to suffer. And I say that as a supporter and a fan,” said the club’s former chairman, David Bernstein.

Former City defender Micah Richards, who was part of the side that won the club’s first top-flight league title for 44 years in 2012, said the uncertainty was “heartbreaking”.

“I achieved my dream at Manchester City, but then to hear these reports, and not only me as an ex-player, but the fans, what they have to go through, absolutely devastating,” Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast.

City have become the Premier League’s dominant force since the 2008 takeover by Sheikh Mansour, the vice-president and deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates.

The team are next in action against Liverpool at Anfield on October 11, where they will take on the club who have been their closest challengers over the past decade.