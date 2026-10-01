DJ Maphorisa joins Black Coffee on Gallo’s 100-year celebration line-up

Gallo has added DJ Maphorisa to the line-up for its centenary celebration.

DJ Maphorisa has been announced as the latest addition to the line-up for Gallo 100: The Sound of a Century.

The festival will take place at Cape Town’s Grand Parade on 15 December 2026 as Gallo Record Company celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Maphorisa will perform an Afro House set at the event. He joins Black Coffee, who was previously announced as the headline act.

Celebrating 100 years of Gallo

Gallo 100 will mark a century of music recorded and preserved by Gallo Record Company.

The company’s catalogue includes jazz, mbaqanga, isicathamiya, maskandi, gospel, reggae, soul, kwaito and house.

The festival will bring together music from Gallo’s archive with contemporary South African sounds.

It will also feature archive-led storytelling and live performances as part of its programme.

More artists are expected to be announced ahead of the event.

As part of the centenary celebrations, Gallo honoured musicians Thandiswa Mazwai and Simphiwe Dana with the Gallo Renaissance Award in July this year.

Presented in partnership with the Basadi in Music Awards, the award recognised women whose contributions have had a lasting impact on African music.

“For 100 years, Gallo Music has celebrated the artists whose music has become part of our nation’s story. As we mark this historic centenary, we are proud to honour Simphiwe Dana and Thandiswa Mazwai; two extraordinary artists whose contributions have enriched South Africa’s musical heritage and inspired audiences around the world,” Antos Stella, speaking on behalf of Gallo Music.

He added: “The Gallo Renaissance Award celebrates not only their remarkable careers, but the enduring legacy they continue to build for future generations.”

Gallo 100: The Sound of a Century will take place at the Grand Parade in Cape Town on 15 December 2026.