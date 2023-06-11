Inter ‘didn’t deserve to lose’ Champions League final: Inzaghi

By AFP

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi insisted his side were unlucky to lose Saturday’s Champions League final after going down to a narrow 1-0 defeat against overwhelming favourites Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.



ALSO READ: The key battles in the Champions League final

“We do have regrets because defeat is the worst thing in sport but I have to congratulate my lads,” Inzaghi said after the final was decided by a solitary second-half goal from Rodri.

“They are very disappointed but they should be very proud of the way they played.

“We didn’t deserve to lose. We played against a top team, absolutely, but Inter also played a great final.”

The Italian side were surprise finalists, reaching this stage for the first time since they won it in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

However, they held their own for long spells and came desperately close to equalising after falling behind, first when Federico Dimarco’s header hit the bar, then when substitute Romelu Lukaku was denied by goalkeeper Ederson from close range late on.

“We were on a par with Manchester City. We are very disappointed but as I said yesterday (Friday) I would not change my players for anyone else and tonight everyone saw why I said that,” added Inzaghi.

Inter finish the season with two trophies, having won both the Italian Super Cup and the Coppa Italia.

They also came third in Serie A to secure a return to the Champions League next season.

“The team has proved over the last three months when everyone is available that it is up to playing in this competition and we can have our say in it,” Inzaghi added.