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Ipswich promoted to the Premier League

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

2 May 2026

03:48 pm

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'This has probably been the hardest one, if I'm honest, so it means an awful lot,' said Ipswich head coach Kieran McKenna.

Kieran McKenna - Ipswich

Head coach Kieran McKenna has taken Ipswich back into the Premier League. Picture: MI News / NurPhoto via AFP

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Ipswich secured an immediate return to the Premier League as they beat QPR 3-0 on Saturday to hold off the challenge of Millwall.

The Tractor Boys had the destiny of second place in the Championship in their own hands and two goals in the opening 10 minutes from George Hirst and Jaden Philogene allowed the party to start early at Portman Road.

Kasey McAteer rounded off victory five minutes from time as Ipswich join Coventry in the top flight next season.

Ipswich struggled last season on their return to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, but will hope that experience serves them better for the challenge ahead.

Despite winning just four of their 38 league games last season, the club have been rewarded for keeping faith with Kieran McKenna.

The former Manchester United assistant boss has now led the club to three promotions in four campaigns.

“This has probably been the hardest one, if I’m honest, so it means an awful lot,” said McKenna.

“We’ve had to try and rebuild this team under difficult circumstances and you know everyone’s stuck at it. I think we deserve to be where we are today.”

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