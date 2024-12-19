Jesus ‘back at his best’ with Arsenal treble in League Cup

Mikel Arteta claimed Gabriel Jesus was “back at his best” after the Brazilian fired Arsenal into the League Cup semi-finals...

Arsenal’s Brazilian striker #09 Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the English League Cup quarter-final football match against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium, in London, on Wednesday. Photo: Glyn KIRK / AFP

Mikel Arteta claimed Gabriel Jesus was “back at his best” after the Brazilian fired Arsenal into the League Cup semi-finals with a hat-trick in the 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Arteta’s side suffered an early shock in the quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium when Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace ahead.



But Jesus ensured the Gunners remain in contention to win the League Cup for the first time since 1993 as the forward delivered a clinical 27-minute treble in the second half.

Jesus started the game with only two goals in 2024 and just one in 20 previous appearances this season, sparking suggestions he could be sold when the transfer window opens on January 1.

“I wear the number nine for Arsenal so I have to be scoring goals, Kai Havertz as well. We are the strikers of the team and have a pressure to score,” Jesus admitted after his hat-trick.

“If you want to challenge for a place we have to keep scoring. It is not easy, if it was then there would be many strikers in the world, but we keep trying.”

Arteta had publicly backed Jesus and the former Manchester City forward repaid his manager’s faith with a predatory performance that could breathe new life into his own career, and Arsenal’s spluttering campaign as well.

“I’m so pleased for him. It’s been a long period without goals and today, to score three goals, the three types of goals that he scored – and the many actions he was involved in – he looked very sharp,” Arteta said.



“It’s a great thing for him and the team that we can rely on a player of such quality. Gabi at that level is a big asset for us. It is a big message for the team that we have Gabi back at his best. It’s now about consistency.

“This moment of spark will bring so much confidence to him. Now we need to take it and give him more games and chances. When a player is in that moment, it’s important for them to continue.”