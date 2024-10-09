Klopp to return as head of Red Bull football operations

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a new role as head of football operations at Red Bull, which owns the Leipzig, Salzburg and New York clubs, the company said on Wednesday. Photo: Daniel ROLAND / AFP

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a new role as head of football operations at Red Bull, which owns the RB Leipzig, Salzburg and New York clubs, the company said Wednesday.

Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season after nine years in charge, during which he rejuvenated the club and won the Premier League and Champions League.

His announcement in January that he was leaving came as a shock to the club’s fans but Klopp said he was exhausted by the role.



The 57-year-old’s new job with the Austrian energy drinks giant will not involve hands-on coaching.

According to a statement released by the company, “Klopp will not interfere in the day-to-day business of the clubs, but rather take on a higher-level strategic position.”

Klopp himself said: “I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs.

“After nearly 25 years on the sideline, I couldn’t be more excited to be involved in a project like this.

“The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is, has not.”

– ‘Global level’ –

Klopp stressed his role was at “a global level” and added: “I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal.

“There are many ways that we can do this, from using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries.

“Together we can discover what is possible. I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but, ultimately, I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward-looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”

He will start his tenure on January 1, 2025.

Sky Germany reports Klopp’s contract includes an exit clause which allows him to take over as manager of the German national side should he be approached. Former Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann is currently in charge.

Liverpool will face RB Leipzig, the main club in the Red Bull portfolio, in the Champions League immediately after the international break.

A key member of Klopp’s coaching staff at Liverpool, Pep Ljinders, is now in charge at Red Bull Salzburg, where he is bidding to win back the Austrian title from Sturm Graz.

Klopp spends much of his time at his home on the Spanish island of Majorca and retains a sponsorship role with German sportswear maker Adidas.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, the managing director of Klopp’s former club Borussia Dortmund, told AFP’s German sports subsidiary on Wednesday he had discussed the Red Bull role with him.

“As always, I wish Jurgen good luck in his new job,” Watzke said.

“It was no surprise to me because we talked about it personally,” he added.

Earlier this month, Klopp was presented with Germany’s Federal Cross of Merit.

In addition to their extensive football interests, Red Bull are the principal sponsor of the reigning Formula One champion team of Max Verstappen.