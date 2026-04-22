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Liam Rosenior sacked as Chelsea manager

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

22 April 2026

06:46 pm

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'Recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards,' said the club in a statement.

Liam Rosenior - Chelsea

Liam Rosenior was sacked by Chelsea on Wednesday less than four months into a six year contract. Picture: Darren Staples / AFP

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Liam Rosenior has been sacked as Chelsea manager following a run of five successive Premier League defeats, the club announced on Wednesday.

Rosenior’s short Chelsea stay

The 41-year-old had only been in charge for just over three months after being lured away from French side Strasbourg which is affiliated to Chelsea’s American owners.

Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton on Tuesday proved the last straw. It is the first time Chelsea have lost five consecutive league games without scoring since 1912, a run which has left them seven points adrift of the Champions League places.

“Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Liam Rosenior,” read a club statement.

“Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season.

‘So much more to play for’

“This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season.”

Calum McFarlane will be in charge in a caretaker capacity, the club added, with his first match an FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United on Sunday.

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