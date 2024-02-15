World Soccer

15 Feb 2024

07:02 pm

Mbappe tells PSG directors he plans to leave: source

Mbappe has been widely tipped to move to Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe - PSG

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has told PSG directors he plans to leave the club, a source close to the club told AFP. Picture: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

France captain Kylian Mbappe has told officials at Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, a source close to the Ligue 1 champions said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old, who arrived in Paris from Monaco in 2017, had extended his contract in 2022 until 2024 but last summer declined to activate a clause allowing him to stay another year at PSG.

Mbappe has been widely tipped to move to Real Madrid.

