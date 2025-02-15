Merino’s Arsenal double a belated Valentine’s gift for wife

The 28-year-old came off the bench to serve as a makeshift striker for injury-hit Arsenal and rose to the challenge.

Arsenal’s Spanish midfielder #23 Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on Saturday. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Mikel Merino said his vital double in Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Leicester on Saturday was a belated Valentine’s Day present for his wife after he forgot to buy her a proper gift.

Just 24 hours after his Valentine’s faux pas, the Spain midfielder cemented his love affair with Arsenal fans.

The 28-year-old came off the bench to serve as a makeshift striker for injury-hit Arsenal and rose to the challenge with goals in the 81st and 87th minutes.

Serenaded by Arsenal fans in one corner of the King Power Stadium after his headed opener, Merino was quick to dedicate the goals to partner Lola Liberal, who he married in January 2024.

“I forgot to give my wife something for Valentine’s Day so this goes to her. I think she will appreciate this more than a rose and some chocolate!” he said.

It was the first time Merino had scored twice in a game since playing for Osasuna against Gimnastic Tarragona in the Segunda Division play-offs in 2016.

Merino was only used as a striker out of desperation by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after injuries to Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli left him with a threadbare attack.

Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri made up Arsenal’s starting front three without success, paving the way for Merino to make his super-sub impact after Arteta sent him on.

“Mikel told me to come in as a striker this morning. We were talking about it a little bit with one of the assistants. It is the first time in my career that I’ve played that position,” Merino said.

“He told me to go with my strengths and luckily I could help the team with two goals today.”

Merino’s brace was crucial for Arsenal’s title hopes as they closed to four points behind of Premier League leaders Liverpool, who host lowly Wolves on Sunday.

Asked if he would consider converting to a striker on a regular basis, Merino said: “I don’t think so to be honest. It is the first time I have scored a brace coming off the bench as a striker.

“Today was a tough game. But I think these games are the ones you need the spirit. Games like today are really good for the squad.

“We have to keep the foot on the gas and if we keep doing this job then good things will come in the future.”