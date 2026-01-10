Morocco, Senegal march on to AFCON semis

Hosts Morocco beat Cameroon while Senegal took down ten-man Mali.

Hosts Morocco kept their dream of winning the Africa Cup of Nations in front of their own fans alive with a 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the quarterfinals on Friday, while Senegal saw off neighbours Mali to reach the last four.

Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz made it five goals in five games at this AFCON to put Morocco in front against Cameroon in front of over 64,000 fans at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, and Ismael Saibari sealed the win in the second half.

Morocco’s Regragui – ‘We have not done anything yet’

Morocco were well worth their triumph as they progress to a semifinal against the winner of Saturday’s clash between Algeria and Nigeria.

“We need to just keep going one game at a time. We have not done anything yet,” insisted Morocco coach Walid Regragui, who nevertheless also hailed a “historic” victory.

“Moroccans have not seen their team in the semifinal of an AFCON for 22 years. They deserve it but we need to keep our feet on the ground and make it even more historic.”

The semifinal promises to be a stiffer test for Morocco than that posed by Cameroon, who were hoping to spring an upset having already perhaps exceeded expectations in coming this far after a troubled build-up to the tournament.

The Indomitable Lions, five-time African champions, created little with Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo struggling to make an impact.

“We are satisfied with the boys because they have given a lot of emotion to the Cameroonian people and that was the aim,” insisted coach David Pagou, who only took over the team in the run-up to the tournament.

Morocco, Africa’s top-ranked nation and World Cup semi-finalists in 2022, are under enormous pressure to win the trophy in front of their own fans, half a century after their last continental title.

There have been doubts as to whether they can handle the weight of expectation, but they remain on course to achieve their objective –- it is the first time Morocco have reached the AFCON semi-finals since they lost the 2004 final to Tunisia.

Morocco were beaten by Cameroon in the semifinals the last time they hosted AFCON in 1988, but a repeat outcome never really looked likely.

Diaz strikes again

The hosts went ahead on 26 minutes when Achraf Hakimi’s corner was headed towards goal by Ayoub El Kaabi at the near post, and the ball went in off Diaz.

That calmed a frenetic home support, who cheered their team off at the break and then saw Saibari seal the victory in the 74th minute.

The PSV Eindhoven midfielder controlled Abde Ezzalzouli’s dead-ball delivery at the back post before firing in, as Morocco march on to Wednesday’s semis.

Ndiaye sinks Mali

Senegal, the second-best African team in the world rankings behind Morocco, were seen as the biggest threat to the hosts before the tournament and they are also through to the semis.

The 2022 champions beat 10-man Mali 1-0 in a West African derby in Tangiers thanks to a first-half goal from Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye.

The goal came on 27 minutes and followed a blunder by Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra, who allowed Krepin Diatta’s cross to slip under his body before Ndiaye struck the loose ball into the net.

Then, for the second successive knockout match, Mali were reduced to 10 men before half-time with captain Yves Bissouma shown a second yellow card for a foul on Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Diarra atoned for his first-half blunder by making several superb saves to keep Mali in the game, but one goal was enough for Senegal.

Seeking a third final appearance in four editions, the Lions of Teranga will face title-holders Ivory Coast or record seven-time winners Egypt, who meet on Saturday, in the semi-finals.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw said: “It was not an easy match against a talented Mali team. Had we been more clinical in front of goal we could have scored more goals.”

“It was a difficult match for us because we had to play (half) of it with 10 men,” said Mali coach Tom Saintfiet.

“I am proud of the players for what they did, not only tonight but throughout the AFCON.”