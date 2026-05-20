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Sundowns finally jet off for CAF final after Morocco permit issues

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

20 May 2026

12:07 pm

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'If they have taken off, it is a good sign,' said Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns finally left for Morocco on Wednesday, a day later than planned. Picture: Backpagepix

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Mamelodi Sundowns finally jetted off for Morocco on a charter plane on Wednesday morning to begin final preparations for the second leg of their Caf Champions League final against AS FAR in Rabat.

Sundowns delayed

Masandawana took off a day later than expected, as their plans to fly on Tuesday were scuppered by the fact that they had not received a permit from Moroccan authorities to land in Rabat.

Sundowns were forced to seek assistance from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

While Sundowns did take off from OR Tambo International Airport, it was still not 100 percent certain on Wednesday that they would be allowed to land in the Moroccan capital.

“Our mission has been assisting Sundowns in this matter. On matters like this, when South African delegations are in other countries on important matters, our embassies will always try to facilitate,” Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri told The Citizen on Wednesday.

“If they have taken off, it is a good sign,” he added.

That Sundowns were on the plane on Wednesday morning was confirmed to The Citizen by Masandawana communications manager Shupi Nkgadima.

A narrow lead

Sundowns hold a 1-0 lead over AS FAR from the first leg, and will hope they do not live to regret a host of missed chances at Loftus Stadium, when the final whistle blows on Sunday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Masandawana will also hope that the delay in their departure for Morocco does not affect their preparations. Sundowns are seeking a glorious end to the 2025/26 season, as they go after their second Champions League title, a decade after they won their first.

Sundowns could even be celebrating a ninth successive Betway Premiership title this weekend, if Orlando Pirates fail to win at ORBIT College in their last league game of the campaign.

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CAF Champions league Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Morocco

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