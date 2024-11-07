Pirates’ Makgopa is back as Broos names Bafana AFCON squad

Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa returned to the Bafana Bafana squad on Thursday, as Hugo Broos picked his 23 players...

Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa returned to the Bafana Bafana squad on Thursday, as Hugo Broos picked his 23 players to take on Uganda and South Sudan in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.

There was also a call-up for Cyprus-based Mihlali Mayambela. Both Makgopa and Mayambela were part of the Bafana Bafana squad that played at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast earlier this year.

Bafana injury blows

But this is the first call up for both during 2025 Afcon qualifying. Broos has had to do some shuffling with his attack, with Lyle Foster and Themba Zwane both injured and unavailable for these two games.

Makgopa has found some form this season at Pirates, and has six goals this season in all competitions, including the winner this week at home to Richards Bay.

“You know I like Evidence,” said Broos yesterday.

“I have liked him since I have been here (in South Africa). He is a guy with potential. Everyone was surprised he went with us to the AFCON (finals) and more surprised he played. But when they saw his performances they could only be happy.

“At Pirates he is (also) playing and has been useful for the team. He has started scoring. He is the type of player we don’t have, tall, good in the air. When they opportunity is there he will always be with us.”

Bafana’s Broos has a Cyprus ‘spy’

As for Mayambela, Broos said he got good reports from his former assistant coach at Bafana, Cedomir Janevski. Janevski is currently coaching Nea Salamis in Cyprus, while Mayambela plays for Aris Limmasol.

“I have a good spy in Cyprus! Cedo is a coach there” said Broos.

“I called him two weeks ago and he was scouting a team playing Limmasol. I asked him about Mayambela and he said he was surprised because Mayambela played so well. Then I asked him again (after another match) and he was very positive about him.”

There was also a return to the Bafana squad for Sundowns defender Mothibi Mvala. Broos will hope Mvala can add some stability to a Bafana defence that has leaked a worrying amount of goals since the AFCON finals.

Bafana will play Uganda away from home on November 15 and will then take on South Sudan at the Cape Town Stadium on November 19. Uganda have already qualified for the AFCON finals, and Bafana will join them with a victory in Kampala.

Failing that, Bafana will also qualify with a win at home to South Sudan, and may well make it anyway, depending on how Congo-Brazzaville perform in their final two Group K matches.

Bafana Squad

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine

Defenders

Nyiko Mobbie, Mothobi Mvala, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana

Midfielders

Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Luke Le Roux, Thalente Mbatha

Strikers

Mihlali Mayambela, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Evidence Makgopa, Iqraam Rayners, Elias Mokwana, Thapelo Morena, Relebohile Mofokeng