Bafana star Mokwana tracked by European clubs

'I can tell you that they have been following him from his days at Sekhukhune because he did well in the Confederation Cup,' a reliable source confirmed.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Elias Mokwana has attracted interest from European teams, despite being in his first season at Tunisian club Esperance. The speedy winger scored his first goal for the North African giants in the 2-0 win over Etoile du Sahel on Sunday.

Mokwana was the subject of interest from Kaizer Chiefs before he moved to Esperance where he’s making steady progress. The former Sekhukhune United player is also in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad that will face Uganda and South Sudan in this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

ALSO READ: Zungu’s move to Wydad hits a dead end

According to information gathered by the Mgosi squad, the 25-year-old is being chased by a number of clubs in the French and Belgian leagues. Scouts have apparently been following his progress since he made his Bafana debut earlier this year.

“Elias is on the radar of clubs in Europe and I can tell you that they have been following him from his days at Sekhukhune because he did well in the Caf Confederation Cup,” a reliable source confirmed to Phakaaathi.

“That competition is very important. Scouts from Europe follow Caf football and Mokwana is being followed by three clubs. (There are) two in France and one in Belgium. Unfortunately I can’t divulge their names but don’t be surprised to see him move to Europe if they make an offer to Esperance.”

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs set to offer Yusuf Maart new contract?

Mokwana scored on his Bafana debut in the 1-1 draw against Andorra back in March during the inaugural FIFA Series. He played in all six of Babina Noko’s Caf Confederations Cup group stage matches last season.