Players ignored in loaded football season, says Liverpool’s Alisson

"Sometimes nobody asks the players what they think about adding more games," Alisson told reporters.

Alisson Becker attends a press conference on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match between AC Milan and Liverpool, at the San Siro stadium in Milan on Monday. Picture: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson said on Monday players are being ignored as more matches are played during seasons, ahead of the start of the extended Champions League this week.

Liverpool head to AC Milan on Tuesday in the revamped competition, which includes an eight-game league phase and a possible two-legged play-off before the last 16.

Earlier this month, global footballers’ union FIFPro called for safeguards to be introduced for players who already face excessive workloads amid a constantly growing calendar.



“Maybe our opinion doesn’t matter, but everybody knows what we think about having more games. Everybody’s tired of that.”

Liverpool could play more than 60 matches this season having played 58 last term.

“We understand we have the side of the media and TV, we have the side from UEFA, from FIFA, from the Premier League and other domestic competitions,” Brazil’s Alisson said.

“We are not stupid.

“We understand that people want more games, but the reasonable thing would be for all these sides that I mention and the people who are responsible for making the calendar to sit together and to listen to all the parts, including the players.”

Alisson played more than 40 times for Liverpool last season for club and country.

“If you are tired you cannot compete at a high level. What I want is to give my best in all the games I play,” Alisson said.

“At the moment it doesn’t look like we are close to a solution for football’s sake and for the players’ sake.”



Liverpool coach Arne Slot said he could only judge the new Champions League format at the end of the season.

“The only thing I like about it just as someone who loves to see football is that on every night there is a nice fixture,” he said.

“But how is it going to be with two extra games for the players?

“That’s something we have to find out but I don’t think anyone has the answer at the moment.”