PSG ‘got lucky’ to win Man City thriller, says Luis Enrique

"We could have lost this match if they scored the chances that they created," said Luis Enrique.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique said the European champions rode their luck to beat Manchester City 4-2 and maintain a perfect start to their defence of the Champions League.

The visitors ran riot in the first half of City’s first home game since being found guilty of breaking Premier League financial rules as they raced into a 3-0 lead.

Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha were on target in a near flawless first 45 minutes by the French champions.

But City roared back after the break as Erling Haaland struck twice, while they also hit the woodwork twice and were denied by a brilliant goalline clearance by Nuno Mendes.

“We could have lost this match if they scored the chances that they created,” said Luis Enrique.

“I think it was a very nice match, but the way they play, it’s amazing. We like to play these kind of matches.”

Maghnes Akliouche briefly restored PSG’s three-goal lead in the second half, while Ferran Torres also missed a late penalty for the visitors.

“We try to win every single match. We try to score. We don’t stop if we score one or two goals,” added Luis Enrique.

“It’s very nice to feel that but I have to repeat, today we were lucky because in the second half we could have conceded more goals.”

Enzo Maresca had made a perfect start to the daunting challenge of replacing Pep Guardiola as City manager by winning his first eight games in all competitions.

Guardiola, who won 20 trophies in a 10-year spell at City, made his return to the Etihad Stadium in a show of support after City were found guilty on more than 100 charges of financial impropriety between 2009 and 2018.

But he saw his former players fall to their first defeat of the season despite a spirited fightback after being thoroughly outplayed in the first half.

“From tonight we can learn many things,” said Maresca. “Even if we concede two goals (in two minutes) against the best team in Europe, we need to continue.

“I try to continue to learn from the players because I just arrived three months ago, but the feeling at the moment is very good.”

Victory took PSG top of the Champions League table after two games, while City drop to 17th.