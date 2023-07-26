Puma and Man City launch electrifying third kit in Tokyo

By Khaya Ndubane

Global sports company PUMA and treble winners Manchester City have on Tuesday launched the electrifying Manchester City Third kit – a kit designed to embody the pulsating life and dynamism of the City of Manchester.



The new kit was exclusively launched in Tokyo, Japan as part of City’s pre-season tour.

Man City, a team breaking the mould, continues to redefine the game of football – the way it’s played, coached, and perceived.



The 2023/24 third kit is the manifestation of City’s electrifying style of play, and the thrilling ambiance that envelops every match.



The jersey’s design features an electric spark pattern throughout, fused with neon pink versions of the club crest and partner logos. Now, you don’t just feel City’s electrical charge when watching a match – you see it.

“The amazing electricity that Manchester City brings to the pitch every week is nothing short of awe-inspiring,” said Marco Mueller, PUMA Senior Head of Product Line Management Teamsport Apparel.



“This jersey was conceived to mirror that – the shirt is designed to spark the same excitement in fans that the exhilarating play of football generates in all of us. The Third kit design pays tribute to what Manchester City stand for as a football club, both on and off the pitch, and the energy of Manchester as a City.”

“I absolutely love the new Third kit, it is a proper eye-catcher and will look brilliant on pitch – I can’t wait to wear it in our match against Bayern Munich this week in Tokyo,” said Jack Grealish. “It has been an amazing experience to visit and shoot our campaign in Tokyo, it’s an incredible place and it’s great that we can unveil our new kit here during pre-season.”

To launch the new third kit PUMA and Man City merged football with Japanese culture by capturing content with the players in the famous Tokyo Kabuki Hall and with models in key locations in Tokyo during the team’s pre-season tour of Asia. The Third kit will debut on pitch on 26 July at the Japan National Stadium against FC Bayern Munich.

The new Authentic jersey features cutting-edge technology to provide optimal performance and comfort on the pitch.



Engineered with ULTRAWEAVE fabric, the kit boasts a structured, 4-way stretch design that reduces weight and friction, allowing players to move freely and comfortably. The dryCELL technology integrated into the fabric is designed to keep your body free from sweat.

The Replica version is similarly equipped with dryCELL sweat-wicking technology to keep you dry and comfortable throughout the 90 minutes and beyond – no matter the time, pitch, or place. Both jerseys are made with 100% recycled materials, excluding the trims and decorations as a step toward a better future.